English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther News

Thailand launched “Halal Route” app to simplify travel for Muslim visitors

0

Shafaqna English– Thailand launched the “Halal Route” app to simplify travel for Muslim visitors.

This user-friendly platform offers comprehensive details on Halal tourism services, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for travelers from across the globe.

The Halal Route app caters specifically to the needs of Muslim travelers, offering a wealth of accurate and user-friendly information. It provides a curated list of Halal-certified restaurants organized by cuisine, as well as details on nearby mosques and accommodations that include prayer rooms and Halal meal options. Additional features include a Qibla compass, daily prayer timings, and an Islamic calendar to enhance convenience.

Available in Thai, English, and Arabic, the app ensures accessibility for both domestic and international users. Travelers can download it for free on iOS and Android devices.

Halal tourism has seen significant growth, with the IMT-GT region (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand – Growth Triangles) emerging as a key hotspot for Muslim travelers.

The global Muslim travel sector rebounded strongly in 2023, with nearly 145 million Muslim travelers, reaching approximately 90% of pre-pandemic levels, according to WebinTravel.

Source:Travel and Tour World

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

TTW: Thailand Launches Halal Tourism App

parniani

Thailand: Islamic Ethics Training Center Opens in Phuket

nasibeh yazdani

Medina research center releases map of 50 prominent historical-archaeological sites

leila yazdani

Zanzibar Embraces Halal Tourism To Attract Muslim Visitors

parniani

Thailand: PM apologises for dozens of Muslim deaths during 2004 crackdown

nasibeh yazdani

Global Effort To Boost Travel Through Halal Tourism

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.