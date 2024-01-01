Thailand launched “Halal Route” app to simplify travel for Muslim visitors

Shafaqna English– Thailand launched the “Halal Route” app to simplify travel for Muslim visitors.

This user-friendly platform offers comprehensive details on Halal tourism services, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for travelers from across the globe.

The Halal Route app caters specifically to the needs of Muslim travelers, offering a wealth of accurate and user-friendly information. It provides a curated list of Halal-certified restaurants organized by cuisine, as well as details on nearby mosques and accommodations that include prayer rooms and Halal meal options. Additional features include a Qibla compass, daily prayer timings, and an Islamic calendar to enhance convenience.

Available in Thai, English, and Arabic, the app ensures accessibility for both domestic and international users. Travelers can download it for free on iOS and Android devices.

Halal tourism has seen significant growth, with the IMT-GT region (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand – Growth Triangles) emerging as a key hotspot for Muslim travelers.

The global Muslim travel sector rebounded strongly in 2023, with nearly 145 million Muslim travelers, reaching approximately 90% of pre-pandemic levels, according to WebinTravel.

Source:Travel and Tour World

