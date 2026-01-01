Uganda Targets Middle East Halal Market Under $500bn Growth Strategy

Shafaqna English- Uganda is positioning itself to tap into the fast-growing Middle East halal market as part of a national plan to expand its economy tenfold to $500 billion by 2040, according to Nile Post.

Under Vision 2040 and the Tenfold Growth Strategy, Uganda aims to transform from a primarily agrarian economy into a modern industrialized nation, scaling GDP from about $50 billion in 2024 to $500 billion within 15 years.

Supporting this agenda, the Halal Assurance Institute Uganda (HAIU) is strengthening national halal quality infrastructure to boost export-led manufacturing. The initiative aligns with National Development Plan IV priorities on industrial value addition, trade diversification and global competitiveness.

HAIU is facilitating accredited halal certification for food and beverage exports to high-growth markets including the United Arab Emirates, North Africa and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council. Officials say the program will enhance foreign exchange earnings, create jobs across agro-processing value chains and position Uganda as a reliable source of certified halal products.

Globally, the halal food and beverage sector is valued at roughly $2.7–$2.9 trillion as of late 2025, with projections suggesting it could double within a decade. The Middle East and North Africa market alone stands near $250 billion and is forecast to surpass $380 billion by 2030.

Uganda’s target export categories include beef, lamb, goat meat, poultry, dairy, fruits, beverages, coffee, tea, cocoa, cereals and other value-added agricultural goods. Authorities emphasize that robust food control systems and internationally recognized certification will be critical to unlocking full market access.

Source: Nile Post

www.shafaqna.com