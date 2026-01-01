The Battle of Uhud-Part (3): Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:128-129)

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 3:128-129)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

The Battle of Uhud-Part (3)

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

لَيْسَ لَكَ مِنَ الْأَمْرِ شَيْءٌ أَوْ يَتُوبَ عَلَيْهِمْ أَوْ يُعَذِّبَهُمْ فَإِنَّهُمْ ظَالِمُونَ ‎﴿١٢٨﴾‏ وَلِلَّهِ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ ۚ يَغْفِرُ لِمَن يَشَاءُ وَيُعَذِّبُ مَن يَشَاءُ ۚ وَاللَّهُ غَفُورٌ رَّحِيمٌ ‎﴿١٢٩﴾‏

3:128 Not for you, (O Muhammad, but for Allah), is the decision whether He should forgive them or punish them, for indeed, they are wrongdoers.

3:129 And to Allah belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth. He forgives whom He wills and punishes whom He wills. And Allah is Forgiving and Merciful.

Commentary: The polytheists of Mecca inflicted heavy losses on the Muslims in the Battle of Uhud. They martyred many devoted followers of the Prophet (s.a.w.a.), including his uncle, Hamzah (a.s.). Many others were wounded, including the Prophet (s.a.w.a.), whose forehead was injured and whose tooth was broken.

As the battle unfolded, the Prophet (s.a.w.a.) reflected on the fate of the polytheists. According to a well-known narration, after witnessing their actions against him while he was calling them to their Lord, he remarked, “How can a people succeed who have done this to their Prophet while he is calling them to their Lord?”[1],[2]

At this point, the above verses were revealed, affirming that the polytheists had wronged the Prophet (s.a.w.a.). However, their ultimate fate rests with Allah (swt). Those among them who repent and reform may be forgiven, while others will be punished in the Hereafter. The verse thus directly consoles the Prophet (s.a.w.a.) by emphasizing that he is not responsible for the fate of the wrongdoers. A brief commentary on these verses is as follows:

Verse 3:128 reads: “Not for you, (O Prophet) (لَيْسَ لَكَ), is the decision (مِنَ الْأَمْرِ شَيْءٌ) whether He should turn in mercy to them (أَوْ يَتُوبَ عَلَيْهِمْ) or punish them (أَوْ يُعَذِّبَهُمْ); for indeed, they are wrongdoers (فَإِنَّهُمْ ظَالِمُونَ).”

Verse 3:129 builds upon the preceding verses by affirming that to Allah belongs the sovereignty of all that is in the heavens and the earth. He is the Creator of the universe, and all affairs rest with Him, including the forgiveness and punishment of wrongdoers. He forgives whom He wills and punishes whom He wills, in accordance with His wisdom and justice. Yet, His mercy precedes His punishment for those who are deserving of it.

Verse 3:129 reads, “And to Allah belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth (وَلِلَّهِ مَا فِي السَّمَاوَاتِ وَمَا فِي الْأَرْضِ). He forgives whom He wills (يَغْفِرُ لِمَن يَشَاءُ) and punishes whom He wills (وَيُعَذِّبُ مَن يَشَاءُ). And Allah is Forgiving and Merciful (وَاللَّهُ غَفُورٌ رَّحِيمٌ).”

It is worth noting that this verse does not negate the effectiveness of the Prophet’s intercession on behalf of the believers. Verse 4:64 (Surah An-Nisa) clearly states that one would find Allah (swt) most forgiving and merciful when the Prophet (s.a.w.a.) seeks forgiveness for them. The verse reads:

وَلَوْ أَنَّهُمْ إِذ ظَّلَمُوا أَنفُسَهُمْ جَاءُوكَ فَاسْتَغْفَرُوا اللَّهَ وَاسْتَغْفَرَ لَهُمُ الرَّسُولُ لَوَجَدُوا اللَّهَ تَوَّابًا رَّحِيمًا ‎﴿٦٤﴾‏

6:64 And if, when they wronged themselves, they had come to you, [O Muhammad], and asked forgiveness of Allah and the Messenger had asked forgiveness for them, they would have found Allah Accepting of repentance and Merciful.

[1] کَیْفَ یُفْلِحُ قَوْمٌ فَعَلُوا هَذَا بِنَبِیِّهِمْ، وَهُوَ یَدْعُوهُمْ إِلَى رَبِّهِمْ؟

[2] Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol. 3, P.101