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FIFA chief faces unprecedented criticism

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Shafaqna English– Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, is facing an unprecedented wave of criticism. The backlash intensified after UEFA and CONCACAF, two regional confederations, announced on Saturday(1 Aug 2026) that they had lost confidence in his leadership.

The reason for this loss of trust was a plan proposed by Infantino to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights, which he ultimately abandoned due to opposition.

The heavy fallout from the scrapping of Infantino’s $4.2 billion plan has revealed the latent dissatisfaction among many global football bodies with his managerial style. UEFA, leading the charge of critics, has created conditions that could pose a serious obstacle to his re-election bid.

Source: Reuters

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