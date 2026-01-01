[Shafaqna Interview] The Students of Imam al-Jawad (A.S) Played a Significant Role in the Growth and Flourishing of Islamic Civilization

Shafaqna English– The head of the History and Biography Department at the Center for Answering Religious Doubts in the Seminaries highlighted constructive debate and intellectual openness as prominent aspects of the conduct of Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (A.S). He stated that allowing opportunities for expressing opinions and engaging in dialogue, while avoiding harshness in speech and behavior, was one of the most important rational methods for effective guidance and one of the principled approaches to preaching and leadership that Imam al-Jawad (A.S) consistently practiced in all discussions.

Amir Ali Hassanlou, head of the History and Biography Department at the Center for Answering Religious Doubts in the Seminaries, spoke with Shafaqna about the major challenges during the era of the ninth Shia Imam. He said: One of the most significant challenges of the time of Imam al-Jawad (A.S) was his assumption of the Imamate at a very young age. Although leadership in childhood was not unprecedented—since the Qur’an speaks of the prophethood of Jesus and John in childhood—it is evident that such a great divine position is bestowed by God upon worthy individuals. Just as God granted prophethood to Jesus and John in childhood, He also granted Imamate to Imam al-Jawad (A.S).

When some people doubted his leadership because of his young age, the Imam astonished all skeptics and deniers through scientific arguments and extraordinary qualities that he displayed in proving the legitimacy of his Imamate. Thus, when Imam al-Jawad (A.S) assumed the Imamate in childhood, even some Shias were uncertain about it, until scholars, intellectuals, and distinguished Shia figures from different regions traveled for the pilgrimage and, after completing the rituals, visited the Imam. Upon witnessing his virtues, miracles, and noble qualities, they acknowledged his Imamate and removed all doubts from their minds.

He continued: Another challenge of the Imam’s time came from court scholars who objected to the Caliph al-Ma’mun’s respect for Imam al-Jawad (A.S) and his marriage of his daughter to him. Imam al-Jawad (A.S) resolved this challenge as well and freed the Shia community from this crisis. His Imamate became evident to everyone, including Sunni scholars present at al-Ma’mun’s court.

The Virtues and Noble Qualities of Imam al-Jawad (A.S)

He referred to some of the Imam’s virtues and remarkable qualities in addressing these challenges for both Shias and other Muslims, saying: The virtues of Imam al-Jawad (A.S) can be divided into two categories:

1. His scholarly excellence

2. His unparalleled moral superiority

He further elaborated on the Imam’s scholarly virtues, saying: Imam al-Jawad (A.S) was drawn into scholarly debates for two reasons.

First, by his own Shia followers, who, because of his young age, had doubts and wanted to witness his divinely granted knowledge so they could free themselves from uncertainty regarding his Imamate.

Second, by the ruling authorities, especially the two contemporary caliphs, al-Ma’mun and al-Mu‘tasim. The caliphs attempted to organize debates in which Shias would face renowned scholars of the time, hoping that the Imam would fail to answer some questions, thereby causing Shias to doubt the divine knowledge possessed by the Imams of the Prophet’s Household and abandon their allegiance to them. However, in all these debates and scholarly discussions, Imam al-Jawad (A.S) responded with decisive and enlightening answers, strengthening the complete confidence of the Shias in his Imamate and dispelling the dark clouds of doubt and ambiguity from their minds, allowing the sun of truth to shine clearly.

Regarding the most important strategies and actions of Imam al-Jawad (A.S) for preserving religion and protecting the followers of the Ahl al-Bayt, Hassanlou told Shafaqna: In every era when the Shia Imams assumed the leadership of society, they adopted strategies appropriate to the conditions of their time to preserve religion and guide the followers of the Ahl al-Bayt. Imam al-Jawad (A.S) also implemented various strategies, among them the education and training of students—students who each became major scholarly figures and among the great intellectuals of their age. They played a major role in the growth and flourishing of Islamic civilization. Therefore, efforts should be made to revive the names, legacy, works, and educational path of those raised in the school of the Imams and to introduce them to present and future generations.

The Strategies of Imam al-Jawad (A.S) for Leading the Shia and Preserving Islam

He noted: Among the strategies of Imam al-Jawad (A.S) for leading the Shia community and preserving Islam was his scholarly dimension. Knowledge and learning are among the most important tools of power in all aspects of life—tools that have played the primary role in the development and survival of human civilization. No one can deny the principle that knowledge equals life. The Imams never neglected to manifest their knowledge according to the needs and conditions of their times, especially for the preservation of religion. Although Imam al-Jawad (A.S) attained the Imamate in childhood, his intellectual brilliance surpassed that of all the scholars of his era.

He added: In Shia belief, one of the essential characteristics of an Imam is his vast and special knowledge—knowledge that cannot be acquired through ordinary human means and is therefore called ladunni (divinely bestowed knowledge). Complete awareness of all the mysteries and secrets of the Qur’an, full mastery of Islamic law and all religious rulings (including new and emerging issues), and total preparedness to answer doubts and questions all require the Imam to possess special divine knowledge. If the Imam’s knowledge were based solely on ordinary sources, there would be no guarantee that he could adequately answer the broad and varied religious questions of the people, which would undermine God’s purpose in legislating religion.

He concluded: Narrations and reports from the life of Imam al-Jawad (A.S) indicate that on many occasions he was aware of people’s inner thoughts, intentions, and hidden states, and that he often spoke about future events—all of which proved accurate and correct. Similar accounts have frequently been narrated about the other religious leaders as well. In Twelver Shia belief, this is not considered astonishing but rather one of the conditions of Imamate, referred to as ‘ilm ladunni (divine knowledge). However, understanding and accepting this concept has always been difficult for many non-Shia thinkers.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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