Vitamin deficiencies may fuel chronic fatigue

Shafaqna English- New research suggests that low levels of vitamin B12 and folate could be contributing factors to chronic fatigue and reduced motivation, even in individuals who are otherwise healthy.

A study conducted in Japan explored the connection between these key vitamins, their impact on homocysteine levels in the blood, and self-reported feelings of exhaustion and drive.

The study, which analyzed approximately 600 healthy Japanese adults, found a clear link between higher homocysteine levels and lower concentrations of folate and vitamin B12. Researchers observed that elevated homocysteine was associated with increased physical fatigue in men, while in women, it correlated with decreased motivation. This suggests that these vitamin deficiencies may play a more significant role in energy levels and overall well-being than previously understood.

Published in the journal Nutrients, the findings highlight the importance of maintaining adequate intake of vitamin B12 and folate through a well-balanced diet. While homocysteine has historically been a marker of concern for cardiovascular disease and other serious conditions, this research points to its potential as an indicator for fatigue and low motivation, emphasizing the need to address nutritional deficiencies as part of a holistic approach to health.

Source: Osaka Metropolitan University

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