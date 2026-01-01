[Shafaqna interview] “Unity” among Muslim Ummah most important message of Ghadir/ Message of Ghadir an “international message”

Shafaqna English– A professor at the Qom Seminary described “unity” and “solidarity” among the Muslim Ummah as the most important message of Ghadir and said: “Unfortunately, influential figures were indifferent to the messages of Ghadir, paid no attention to them, and trampled upon them, and these problems consequently afflicted the Muslim community.”

Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Mohammad Ja’far Tabasi, in an interview with Shafaqna, referred to a narration from the Holy Prophet (PBUH) regarding Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS)—a narration also reported by Sunni scholars—and said: The Prophet (PBUH) stated in this narration:

“Kaffī wa kaffu ‘Aliyyin fī al-‘adli sawā’un”

(“My hand and Ali’s hand are equal in justice.”)

He described justice as a fundamental principle throughout all periods of Imam Ali’s life and stated: During his rule, justice possessed a unique brilliance. Imam Ali observed justice even on the battlefield with his enemies, let alone in regard to the Muslims’ public treasury, where he implemented it with utmost precision, making no distinction between his own daughter and anyone else. It is not without reason that some have said:

“Qutila fī mihrābi ‘ibādatihi li shiddati ‘adlihi”

(“He was killed in the prayer niche because of the intensity of his justice.”)

Today, our world is truly thirsty for Alawi justice.

In explaining a practical example of this justice, he referred to the story of Abu Rafi‘, the treasurer of Imam Ali’s public treasury, who had lent a valuable necklace as a guaranteed loan to one of the Imam’s daughters. He added: Amir al-Mu’minin (AS) saw this necklace around his daughter’s neck and asked where she had obtained it. She replied: “I borrowed it as a guaranteed loan.” The Imam summoned Abu Rafi‘ and said to him: “Are you betraying the Muslims?” Abu Rafi‘ replied: “I seek refuge in God from doing such a thing.” The Imam then said: “How could you give a necklace belonging to the Muslims’ treasury to my daughter without the permission and consent of the Muslims?” He further told Abu Rafi‘: “Although she is my daughter and borrowed it from you as a guaranteed loan, I instruct my daughter to return the necklace immediately to the Muslims’ treasury and never repeat such an act.”

He emphasized: If today’s world observed even a portion of Alawi justice, would we still be facing so many problems throughout the world?

Responding to a question about what differences might have emerged in government formation and citizens’ rights if leadership of the Muslim community had been entrusted directly to Imam Ali (AS) after the Prophet’s passing, this seminary professor stated: After the demise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), unfortunately the elite and the people boycotted Ali (AS) and went to Saqifah. They did not allow Amir al-Mu’minin (AS) to implement Alawi justice. If society and its influential figures had allowed Imam Ali (AS) to put into practice even one of the sciences taught to him by the Prophet (PBUH), humanity would not be facing so many problems today.

In my opinion, all the problems existing in the Islamic world today stem from the fact that influential figures and ordinary people did not listen to the words of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Had they obeyed the Prophet and chosen Ali as his executor and immediate successor instead of turning to the Saqifah of Banu Sa‘idah, these problems would not have arisen. All the problems of Muslims result from setting aside the Islam of Ali and following the Islam of the Umayyads and the Saqifah of Banu Sa‘idah.

The Qom Seminary professor referred to a narration in which Imam Ali (AS) said:

“The Messenger of God taught me one thousand branches of knowledge, and from each branch one thousand further branches were opened.”

He explained that this means all Prophetic knowledge had been entrusted to Imam Ali (AS), but unfortunately people did not benefit from this Prophetic and Alid knowledge and thereby brought these difficulties upon themselves.

Tabasi identified the most important message of Ghadir as unity and solidarity among the Muslim Ummah, and stated: If we can implement, point by point, what the Prophet (PBUH) proclaimed in the Sermon of Ghadir, unity will be achieved among all Muslims and even among humanity as a whole. Contrary to what some assume, acting upon Ghadir does not create division. Those who hold such views have failed to grasp the true essence of Ghadir. If Ghadir is properly implemented, it will lead to unity and solidarity among all Muslims and indeed all of humanity. Unfortunately, influential figures were indifferent to the messages of Ghadir, ignored them, and trampled upon them, and these problems consequently afflicted the Muslim Ummah.

He emphasized: It is necessary to explain the messages of Ghadir to the people. Therefore, attention must be paid to what the Holy Prophet (PBUH) actually declared in the Sermon of Ghadir. The Prophet never separately addressed Shi‘a and Sunni by name; rather, he would say:

“Ayyuha al-Nās”

(“O people!”)

This demonstrates that the message of Ghadir carries an international and universal dimension.

In conclusion, Tabasi described the government of Imam Ali (AS) as incomparable with contemporary governments and said: The government of Ali (AS) was a government of divine justice, whereas today’s governments are governments of oppression and injustice, possessing an entirely different essence.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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