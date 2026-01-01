Brain scans reveal what sets professional artists apart

Shafaqna English- Professional visual artists exhibit distinct patterns of brain structure and activity linked to stronger visual imagination, according to a new study. The findings suggest that artistic expertise is supported by specialized neural networks involved in visual processing, planning, memory, and motor coordination, according to PsyPost.

Researchers from the University of Trento compared brain scans from 12 professional visual artists and 12 non-artists using multiple MRI techniques to examine brain structure, connectivity, and resting brain activity. Participants also completed a questionnaire measuring the vividness of their mental imagery.

The analysis identified a unique neural signature that consistently distinguished professional artists from non-artists. Artists showed greater gray matter volume in brain regions associated with visual processing, planning, and memory, along with stronger white matter connections supporting executive control, visual functions, and fine motor skills.

The study also found increased synchronization in the cerebellum and basal ganglia, brain regions involved in movement coordination, learning, and habit formation. Participants exhibiting this neural pattern reported significantly more vivid mental imagery, suggesting that the ability to mentally visualize ideas before creating them may be a defining feature of professional artistic expertise.

Researchers conclude that artistic creativity extends beyond traditional creativity-related brain networks, engaging broader sensorimotor and subcortical systems. However, they caution that the study’s small sample size and cross-sectional design mean it cannot determine whether these brain differences are caused by years of artistic training or whether individuals with these neural characteristics are naturally more likely to become professional artists.

Source: PsyPost

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