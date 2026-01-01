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Solbakken’s tears of pride on Norway’s night of farewell

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Shafaqna English- Despite a heartbreaking 2-1 extra-time quarter-final exit at the hands of England, Norway coach Stale Solbakken shed proud tears as he reflected on a World Cup campaign that had earned his team admiration from fans across the globe.

The Norwegians had cruised through the group stage and knocked out Brazil in the last 16 to earn a colossal last-eight tie against England, but although Schjelderup gave them the lead, Bellingham levelled just before halftime and added a second early in extra time to send Norway packing.

Source: Reuters

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