Argentina reached semi-finals by eliminating Switzerland

Shafaqna English- Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez both found the net in the latter stages of extra time on Saturday(11 Jul 2026), sealing a thrilling 3-1 quarter-final victory over a Switzerland side reduced to ten men, and booking a colossal semi-final meeting with England in Atlanta on Wednesday(15 Jul 2026).

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, kept their hopes of becoming the first World Cup back-to-back champions since Brazil in 1962, and the victory caused wild celebrations among the fans draped in sky-blue and white while also ending Switzerland’s remarkable run in the tournament.

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