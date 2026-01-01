Bellingham’s commanding display

Shafaqna English- Some players simply decide the outcome of games, while others transform not only the match itself but the entire atmosphere surrounding it, taking it to an entirely different level. England’s Jude Bellingham proved he fits into the second category with a dominant performance against Norway.

Following England’s 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in Saturday’s(11 Jul 2026) World Cup quarter-final, there was no doubt about who the hero was once more, as ecstatic fans sang “Hey Jude” loudly enough to overpower the Beatles track blasting from the stadium speakers.

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