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Monsoon rains submerged Bangladesh

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Shafaqna English- Days of torrential monsoon rains have triggered flooding and landslides in southeastern Bangladesh, claiming at least 44 lives and stranding over a million residents. As of Saturday(11 Jul 2026), emergency crews were working against the clock to bring aid to the hardest-hit areas.

Flooding has impacted seven districts in southeastern Bangladesh—Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Moulvibazar, and Habiganj—the disaster management ministry said on Saturday, adding that daily life has been shattered, thousands of families have become isolated, and 267,918 households are now marooned by rising waters.

Source: Reuters

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