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New code of conduct for major US banks

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Shafaqna English- Three sources familiar with the situation say that Wall Street banks have introduced new provisions into their staff codes of conduct regarding betting on prediction markets, and some institutions have banned employees from placing bets on contracts connected to finance and politics.

A person with knowledge of the matter said that Goldman Sachs, in a recent internal memo, stated that its policy forbids employees from taking part in event-based contracts tied to financial markets and political developments that might lead to actual or perceived conflicts of interest with the firm, its clients, or the financial sector as a whole.

Source: Reuters

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