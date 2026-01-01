Iraq’s PM calls on Christians living abroad to return home

Shafaqna English- Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi has called on Iraqi Christians living abroad to return to their homeland.

During a meeting with Chaldean Patriarch Paul III Nona, the prime minister emphasized that the return of Christians who were forced to leave Iraq has become a national priority for his government. He stated that the government is prepared to provide support to encourage Christian families to return, including eligibility for the country’s initiative to provide 1 million residential land plots. Al-Zaidi noted that Iraq’s strength lies in its ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity, as well as in the unity of its people. He described Christians as “an active and essential component of Iraqi society and a key partner in building the state and shaping Iraq’s history and future.”

Sources: EWTN News

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