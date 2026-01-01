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Wall Street edges up on strong corporate results

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Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(15 Jul 2026), Wall Street’s major indices posted modest gains, boosted by producer inflation figures that came in below forecasts and a wave of corporate earnings reports, while PayPal shares spiked following reports of a $53 billion acquisition bid.

Major banks posted strong results for the second day in a row, helping to keep an upbeat mood alive during the Q2 earnings season. The S&P 500’s financial sector rose 0.6%.

BlackRock’s stock jumped 7.1% on better-than-expected profit results, while Morgan Stanley also beat estimates for second-quarter earnings, boosting its shares by 0.6%.

Source: Reuters

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