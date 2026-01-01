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US Producer Price Index declined

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Shafaqna English- In an unexpected turn, U.S. producer prices dropped in June, offering further evidence that inflation was easing prior to the latest flare-up in the Middle East.

On Wednesday(15 Jul 2026), the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the PPI for final demand fell 0.3% last month, after a downward revision of May’s gain to 0.6%. Reuters polls had forecast the index to hold steady, after an initial reading had shown a 1.1% rise in May.

On an annual basis, the PPI climbed 5.5% for the 12-month period ending in June, down from May’s 6.0% increase.

Source: Reuters

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