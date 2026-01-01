Despite World Cup, Mexico’s economy saw no improvement

Shafaqna English- In Mexico, the World Cup filled stadiums to capacity and brought millions of fans into a state of excitement, yet it did little to revive the country’s stagnant economy—which continues to suffer from weak investment and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming review of the USMCA trade agreement.

With the tournament ending Sunday(19 Jul 2026) following more than a month of action across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, the host nation staged 13 of the 104 matches. But it failed to achieve the ambitious tourism targets set by officials to help grow GDP, which saw a contraction in the first quarter.

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