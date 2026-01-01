US-Canada agreement reached on tolls for new bridge

Shafaqna English- The new $4.7 billion bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, will officially open on July 27, now that the U.S. and Canada have come to terms on how toll revenues will be handled. This comes after President Trump had threatened to block the project.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, named after a legendary Detroit Red Wings player, was initially scheduled to open in June. Yet in February, Trump raised financial objections and threatened to block its completion.

Late on Friday(10 Jul 2026), Canada announced it had reached a deal with the U.S. government on “a series of cooperative measures involving toll governance, transparency, and regional investments, including a 15-year economic development fund funded by a share of bridge operating profits.”

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