Canada-US tensions over Gordie Howe bridge

Shafaqna English- Prime Minister Mark Carney stated on Thursday(16 Jul 2026) that Canada will not hand over any toll revenue from the new US$4.7 billion bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan, until the country has fully recovered its upfront costs.

The postponed inauguration of the Gordie Howe bridge, which was entirely funded by Canada, has not only heightened bilateral tensions but also inflicted economic costs on both nations. This comes at a delicate moment when the two neighbors are negotiating a revised trade agreement. Additionally, some U.S. lawmakers are displeased with Canada’s management of the ongoing wildfire crisis.

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