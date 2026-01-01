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Argentina and Spain, from Qatar to New Jersey

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Shafaqna English- Earlier this year, Argentina and Spain were scheduled to face off in Qatar for the Finalissima—a match between the South American and European champions—but the game was called off due to U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran. Now, on Sunday(19 Jul 2026) in New Jersey, they will finally meet, with far more than a ceremonial trophy on the line.

The World Cup final brings together a wonderfully unusual matchup on football’s biggest stage: Argentina—driven by passion, energy, and Lionel Messi—takes on Spain, the European champions who seem to view chaos as a clerical mistake and have elevated control to nearly an art form.

Source: Reuters

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