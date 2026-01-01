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Displacement continues in Gaza

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Shafaqna English-  For thousands of Palestinians, the constant threat of forced displacement means much more than just leaving their homes; it often signifies a permanent loss.

Israel’s military has been expanding what is known as the “Yellow Line,” which designates areas from where civilians are ordered to evacuate under the threat of military action. “My home is now just 20 meters inside the Yellow Line.

I had only recently built it before the war, but I never spent a single night there. Today, I am homeless,” Ahmed Abu Mary told Al Jazeera.

Sources: ALJazeera

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