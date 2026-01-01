Iran denounces US attack on Jask desalination plant as a war crime

Shafaqna English- Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi stated that a recent U.S. attack on the Bounji desalination plant, located west of Jask, constituted a war crime and a clear violation of international law. The attack disrupted drinking water supplies to approximately 20 villages.

On Saturday, Aliabadi noted that the assault left around 10,000 people without access to drinking water. He described the targeting of a civilian desalination facility as a crime against humanity and a breach of international humanitarian law.

Sources: IRNA

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