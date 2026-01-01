London: Protesters call on new PM to stop genocide in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Thousands of people marched in London on Saturday, calling on the new UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, to end the UK’s complicity in Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The protesters marched from Russell Square to Downing Street, holding Palestinian flags and banners calling for a free Palestine, an end to the occupation, and sanctions against Israel.

Your Party leader and Pro-Palestine politician Jeremy Corbyn, who participated in the demonstration, said on X: “We are not disappearing, we are not going away, and we will never stop campaigning for the liberation of Palestine”.

Protesters also called for a full arms embargo on Israel, aimed at halting the supply of weapons used in its war on the besieged enclave.

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