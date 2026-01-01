US-Saudi nuclear agreement

Shafaqna English- The U.S. Energy Department confirmed on Wednesday(22 Jul 2026) that a landmark civilian nuclear framework has been established with Saudi Arabia. Under the terms of this deal, the Saudis are empowered to deploy American‑origin nuclear technology for constructing reactors, while also securing the right to enrich uranium on their own soil.

This marks a pivotal shift in U.S.‑Saudi relations, as it moves beyond conventional energy partnerships into the sensitive realm of nuclear fuel cycle capabilities, potentially reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

The pursuit of a civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia is far from a recent initiative; in fact, it had been actively negotiated over an extended period spanning multiple U.S. presidencies.

The process first gained momentum during Donald Trump’s initial term in office, where preliminary discussions laid the groundwork, and it subsequently carried over into the Biden administration, which inherited the complex file and continued to navigate its sensitive political and technical dimensions until finalization.

www.shafaqna.com