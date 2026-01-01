Asian shares posted gains

Shafaqna English- On Thursday(23 Jul 2026), Asian equity markets moved higher following announcements from U.S. tech companies regarding substantial investment outlays, which are expected to create positive spillover effects for semiconductor producers across Asia. At the same time, intensifying conflict in the Middle East pushed crude prices to their highest levels in six weeks.

The increase in oil prices has additionally revived worries about inflation, which in turn pushed short‑term U.S. Treasury yields to their highest levels in seventeen weeks, as market participants bet that the Federal Reserve could be forced to hike interest rates sooner than previously expected.

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