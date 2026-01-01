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Scientists’ big step toward controlling screwworm

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Shafaqna English- At a Panama-based research center funded by the U.S., scientists are getting ready to conduct the first-ever open-air trials involving genetically engineered screwworm flies. This marks a critical turning point in the quest to create a more potent tool against the carnivorous parasite, which has already infiltrated Central American nations and reached U.S. territory.

Officials from the project have confirmed that the flies will be restricted to netted cages, deliberately subjected to Panama’s tropical climate. By monitoring their longevity under these semi-natural conditions, scientists aim to gather essential baseline survival data. Only after this phase will they be authorized to move forward with more advanced outdoor testing scenarios.

Source: Reuters

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