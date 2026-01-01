Trump faces state lawsuit

Shafaqna English- A group of states led mostly by Democratic governors made a legal move on Thursday(23 Jul 2026), requesting that a federal judge restrain the Department of Homeland Security from withholding funds designated for disaster response.

The precondition for releasing these funds, according to the agency, would require states to implement voting procedures that are consistent with the policy preferences of the Trump White House.

This litigation, initiated in Rhode Island’s federal court by a group of 25 states along with the District of Columbia, adds yet another layer to the intensifying legal skirmishes over voting protocols in the run-up to November’s pivotal midterm elections.

The legal maneuver comes at a critical moment for Trump’s Republican Party, which is currently navigating an exceedingly close contest to sustain its congressional dominance.

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