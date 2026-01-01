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Iran calls on BRICS to condemn aggression against civilians

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Shafaqna English- Iran’s Interior Minister calls on BRICS members to condemn aggression against nations and attacks on civilians, urging the bloc
to adopt a clear stance against aggression.

Speaking at the BRICS Interior Ministers’ meeting hosted by India, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said on Friday that a unified and decisive voice from BRICS in defense of international law, respect for national sovereignty, and opposition to the use of force will send a strong message to the international community.

Sources: IRNA

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