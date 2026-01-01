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Floods in southeastern Afghanistan caused extensive financial losses

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Shafaqna English- Recent floods in southeastern Afghanistan have caused extensive financial losses in the Ahmadabad and Zurmat districts of Paktia Province; the Gurbuz, Ali Shir, Zazi Maidan, and Nader Shah Kot districts and several other areas of Khost Province; and more than 100 houses have been completely or partially destroyed in these provinces.

More than 100 houses have been completely or partially destroyed in these provinces, the National Disaster Management Authority said.

Sources: Tolo News

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