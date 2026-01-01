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UN: Sudanese women face drone attacks and rape 

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Shafaqna English- Women and ​girls in Sudan’s Al-Obeid face drone attacks and rape, according to UN Women.

Access to food and health care is severely limited in Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, where the UN’s human rights chief warned this month that a human rights catastrophe was unfolding ‌amid intensifying ‌fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid ​Support ‌Forces (RSF).

“These women and girls have been harassed. They’ve been raped, and they’ve been subjected to other forms of sexual violence, all while trying to access water, one of life’s most fundamental necessities in human rights,” Anna Mutavati, UN Women Regional ⁠Director for East and Southern Africa, told reporters in ‌Geneva via video link from Nairobi.

There is no safe time for women and girls to collect water in Al-Obeid, UN Women said, ‌reporting that drone strikes on water sources by day have forced many to fetch water after ⁠dark, when they face ⁠harassment, rape and other sexual violence.

Sources: Arab News

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