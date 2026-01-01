Al-Zaidi’s office: More than 2 million pilgrims have entered Iraq since the start of Muharram

Shafaqna English- The Arbaeen Pilgrimage Monitoring Committee at the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of Iraq’s Armed Forces announced that more than two million pilgrims have entered Iraq since the beginning of the Islamic month of Muharram.

According to Shafaqna, citing Iraq Observer, the committee said in a statement released on Tuesday that 2,139,186 pilgrims had entered Iraq from the start of Muharram through Monday night.

The committee, which operates under the Office of Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said the figures reflect a continued rise in the number of pilgrims arriving as the Arbaeen pilgrimage approaches.

It added that it will continue on-the-ground monitoring of pilgrims’ movements through ongoing coordination with security and service agencies to ensure the smooth entry and movement of visitors across the country.

The statement also stressed the continued implementation of field plans in coordination with security, service, and logistical authorities to oversee pilgrims’ movement through border crossings and major routes, with the aim of providing a safe and well-organized environment for the growing number of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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