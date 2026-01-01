Airbus marathon flight from Melbourne to France

Shafaqna English– Airbus successfully conducted a test flight lasting over 24 hours, which attracted widespread attention on online tracking platforms. The A350 aircraft, designed to set new records in commercial aviation, touched down in France on Tuesday(28 Jul 2026) following a non‑stop flight from Melbourne. This test flight is considered one of the longest in aviation history, both in terms of duration and distance covered.

This achievement represents a significant step forward in the implementation of Qantas’ Project Sunrise. The project is designed to establish the world’s longest passenger routes and reshape long‑haul travel by eliminating stopovers between Australia and Europe. If realised, the plan would enable Qantas to solidify its position as a leader in ultra‑long‑haul flights and fundamentally transform the passenger travel experience.

www.shafaqna.com