Malaysia, Myanmar reach deal on Rohingya repatriation

Shafaqna English– Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed that Myanmar had consented to repatriate 5,000 Rohingya asylum seekers who are presently living in Malaysia. This development follows a period of growing unease between the Rohingya refugees and local residents, with tensions bubbling up in recent weeks and putting pressure on the Malaysian government to find a solution.

Anwar made these remarks during a campaign rally on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026), held ahead of the regional elections scheduled for this weekend in Negeri Sembilan state. He emphasized that the strong diplomatic relations Malaysia maintains with Myanmar had facilitated negotiations between the two countries, ultimately paving the way for this agreement on the Rohingya issue.

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