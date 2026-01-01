Suspects arrested for arson in France

Shafaqna English– On Thursday(30 Jul 2026), as firefighting crews continued their efforts to contain the wildfires threatening the outskirts of Bordeaux, local authorities announced that two individuals had been taken into custody on suspicion of deliberately starting the blazes. The arrests came amid an ongoing battle to prevent the flames from spreading further into populated areas.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the local administration for La Nouvelle Aquitaine and Gironde reported that the wildfires had not expanded beyond their previous boundaries. The total area scorched by the flames remained unchanged at 42,000 hectares, equivalent to approximately 103,784 acres, indicating that firefighting efforts had successfully contained the blaze.

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