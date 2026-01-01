Iraqi Security Media: nearly 3.5 million pilgrims entered Iraq since start of Muharram 2026

Shafaqna English- The head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced that nearly 3.5 million pilgrims from more than 170 countries have entered Iraq since the beginning of the Islamic month of Muharram.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Friday that Lieutenant General Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, said that a total of 3,435,492 pilgrims from 172 different nationalities had entered Iraq through the country’s border crossings from the start of Muharram through Thursday night to take part in the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (AS).

Speaking to INA, Lt. Gen. Maan stressed that the Arbaeen pilgrimage is proceeding smoothly and in an orderly manner, noting that security forces and Hussaini mawkibs are making significant efforts to provide services and create a suitable environment for pilgrims. He added that security and service plans remain in place to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims throughout the country.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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