Najaf International Airport records 553 arrivals and departures since the start of Safar

Shafaqna English- The management of Najaf International Airport announced that more than 500 inbound and outbound flights have been recorded at the airport in southwestern Iraq since the beginning of the Islamic month of Safar.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Friday that the airport’s Media Department said in a statement that a total of 553 arriving and departing flights had been recorded since the start of Safar, with an average of nearly 36 aircraft arrivals or departures per day to and from various destinations.

The statement added that 80,658 passengers arrived at Najaf International Airport during the period, while 55,140 passengers departed.

The airport administration also projected an increase in flight traffic over the remaining 15 days of Safar, as the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam Hussain (AS) approaches.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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