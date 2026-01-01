Wall Street wavers on rate‑path ambiguity

Shafaqna English– On Friday(31 Jul 2026), Wall Street’s major equity benchmarks fluctuated within a narrow band, alternating between modest gains and marginal losses.

This sideways movement was largely driven by two opposing forces: persistent investor anxiety regarding the future trajectory of monetary policy and a notable decline in Apple’s share price, which collectively neutralized the bullish impact of a 13.7% surge in Amazon’s stock.

Amazon’s earnings report for the previous quarter delivered the highest revenue growth rate in over four years, echoing the positive surprises from Microsoft and Alphabet released earlier in July.

These consecutive beats from three of the Magnificent Seven tech giants have created a narrative shift: rather than panicking over the billions being poured into data centers and generative AI, investors are now choosing to interpret these expenditures as necessary investments for future growth.

This change in perception effectively reversed the bearish sentiment that had dominated trading for much of the month.

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