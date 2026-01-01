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Heatwave drove up European power prices

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Shafaqna English– This summer, Europe has been experiencing an unprecedented heatwave that has not only broken temperature records but has also driven electricity prices up to levels typically seen only during the cold winter months when heating demand peaks. This price surge reflects the unprecedented strain on the power grid under extreme heat conditions.

Europe has the fastest warming rate among all continents globally. This means that summer heatwaves will become more intense and more frequent, placing growing pressure on power grid infrastructure. Experts warn that this trend will not only drive up energy prices but also jeopardize grid stability.

Source: Reuters

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