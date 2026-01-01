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SpaceX’s income almost doubled

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Shafaqna English– In its inaugural post-IPO earnings report, SpaceX disclosed that its revenue had risen by nearly 100%. The surge was driven by the rapid expansion of its Starlink satellite internet division and its artificial intelligence operations. Nevertheless, company executives cautioned that the substantial financial outlays required to support their grand vision are not yet complete.

Elon Musk’s company projected that it would hit a $100 billion annual revenue run-rate by December. It also guaranteed that any fresh investments in AI infrastructure would generate returns in under twelve months. Additionally, the firm anticipates deploying at least 1,000 of its advanced V3 Starlink satellites over the next year, and has unveiled intentions to compete directly with conventional mobile telecom providers.

Source: Reuters

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