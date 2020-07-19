Date :Sunday, July 19th, 2020 | Time : 23:04 |ID: 155071 | Print

Photos: Shia Muslims held Friday prayer in Phatthalung, Thailand

SHAFAQNA- With the presence of dozens of Shia Muslims, Friday prayer was held at the Darussaro Mosque in the province of Phatthalung, Thailand.

This news is originally published by ABNA  Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

