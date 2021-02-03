Karbala: Ziyarat by proxy was performed for more than one million visitors during 2020

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The Information Technology and Networks Division of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine Media Department announced that the page of the Ziyarat by proxy of the al-Kafeel global network had received and performed the Ziyarat on behalf of (1,168,608) million one hundred and eighty-six thousand six hundred and eight visitors from different countries of the world, through its Arabic, English, Persian, Turkish, Urdu, French, Swahili and German websites.

The official of the aforementioned Division, Mr. Haider Talib Abdul Amir added: “As a result of the exceptional circumstance that the world in general and Iraq in particular experienced during the past year, due to the repercussions of the Corona pandemic and the inability of most of the visitors to travel and visit the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both) and the rest of the shrines of the imams (peace be upon them) inside and outside Iraq, this Ziyarat by proxy page witnessed an increase in the number of registrants from all over the world that exceeded what was registered during the previous year.”

He explained: “Based on that, we have put in place a special plan to perform the rituals of the Ziyarat on their behalf, as the Sayed servants of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine were honored to perform this Ziyarat at the two holy shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both). As for the rest of the Ziyarat of the other holy shrines inside and outside Iraq, volunteers were assigned to perform the Ziyarat according to every occasion and within the schedule prepared for them, which included the shrine of Imam Ali (peace be upon him) in Najaf and the shrine of Imam al-Kadhem and Imam al-Jawad (peace be upon both of them) in Baghdad and the shrine of Imam al-Hadi and Imam al-‘Askari (peace be upon both of them) in Samarra, as well as the Ziyarat of Lady Fatima az-Zahra and the Imams (peace be upon them) in the al-Baqi cemetery in Madinah, and Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) in Syria and Imam ar-Redha and his sister; Lady Ma’soomah (peace be upon them) in Iran. ”

He concluded: “We gave ample time to announce these Ziyarat before the occasion, so that it could receive the largest possible number of registered visitors, most of whom were from the following countries: (Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Pakistan, Russia, USA, UK, India, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Canada, Kuwait, Malaysia, Australia, Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Germany, Iceland, Austria, Greece, Netherlands, Tunisia, Denmark, Norway, Qatar, Belgium, Morocco, Afghanistan, Oman, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Switzerland, Nigeria, Ghana, Yemen, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, France, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Finland, China, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, UAE, Sudan).