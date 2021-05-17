Date :Monday, May 17th, 2021 | Time : 13:06 |ID: 213726 | Print

Number of Palestinian martyrs increases to 218

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNAThe Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today (Monday) that the number of martyrs of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and other parts of Palestine has increased to 218.

The ministry said the number of martyrs in Gaza had reached 197, of whom 58 were children and 34 were women.

According to the ministry, the number of people injured in the Israeli attacks has also increased to 1,235.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, noting that 21 people have been killed in the West Bank, added: “Of this number, one is a child and the number of injured has reached 4369.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health noted that a total of 24 injured people were taken to medical facilities on Sunday.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Furiousness of Israel from IAEA for recognizing Palestine as a state
Hamas sets deadline for Israel to end Gaza siege
Rick Sterling: US, Israel prefer to keep Al Qaeda & ISIS as a tool for threatening Syria
Honduras to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by end of 2020
Why is Bahrain recognizing Israel?
Israeli mob's 'lynching of Arab' aired live on TV
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *