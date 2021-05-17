Number of Palestinian martyrs increases to 218

SHAFAQNA– The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced today (Monday) that the number of martyrs of the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and other parts of Palestine has increased to 218.

The ministry said the number of martyrs in Gaza had reached 197, of whom 58 were children and 34 were women.

According to the ministry, the number of people injured in the Israeli attacks has also increased to 1,235.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health, noting that 21 people have been killed in the West Bank, added: “Of this number, one is a child and the number of injured has reached 4369.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health noted that a total of 24 injured people were taken to medical facilities on Sunday.

