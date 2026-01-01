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Report records 1,183 Israeli violations in West Bank in one week

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Shafaqna English-  The Muata Center recorded 1,183 violations by Israeli occupation forces and settlers throughout the West Bank from July 3 to 9, 2026.

According to its data, these violations led to one Palestinian being killed, 44 injured, and 130 arrests and detentions.

The report highlighted an increase in Israeli field operations, with 166 raids on cities and towns and 252 home invasions. It also noted property seizures, 41 instances of direct gunfire, and the demolition or destruction of 57 public and private structures.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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