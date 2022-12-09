English
World Cup 2022: Moroccans removed from many anxieties of life

SHAFAQNA-Moroccan supporters flocked to Qatar looking for joy. They collectively needed something to feel happy about, removed from the many anxieties of life — an exhausting pandemic, a drought that has plagued Morocco, inflation and economic hardships.

It seemed clear that mostly, Moroccan looking for a purpose, even if we did not realise it.

Whether Morocco win against Portugal in the quarter-finals on Saturday matters little at this point. Moroccans so badly needed this burst of optimism amid difficult times.

Source : aljazeera

