SHAFAQNA- Three young Shia individuals from Qatif, Eastern Arabia, executed.

Hassan Al-Muhanna, Haider Al-Muwayes, and Mohammed Al-Muwayes are the names of the three young men who were executed on 22 May 2023 by Saudi Arabia for political reasons.

The execution of these three young individuals took place without following the usual legal procedures.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

