Allafrica: The threat of food insecurity in Tunisia

SHAFAQNA- More than 3 million Tunisians confront the threat of food insecurity, said Ezzedine Zayani, head of the Tunisian Center for Global Security Studies (French: CTESG).

According to Allafrica, referring to the food security and nutrition situation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the world in 2022, Zayani said: It includes 1.5 million people who have to deal with this issue.

At a conference held in Tunis on Saturday on “Food Security and Sovereignty and the Right to Food in Tunisia,” Zayani warned of the current food situation around the world, and especially in Tunisia, “which is at significant risk.”

