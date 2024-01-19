Wafa: US Conference Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- According to Wafa, Participants in a conference convened in the United States have stressed the pressing requirement for an expeditious cessation of hostilities and the termination of Israel’s campaign of mass extermination directed at the Palestinian population in Gaza and the West Bank.

The event, hosted by 13 American institutions such as the US Palestinian Council, took place with the support of Reverend Jesse Jackson. It attracted a large audience, both online and in person, with thousands of people attending. The event included speeches from several members of Congress.

Source: Wafa

