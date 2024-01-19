English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther News

Wafa: US Conference Demands Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- According to Wafa, Participants in a conference convened in the United States have stressed the pressing requirement for an expeditious cessation of hostilities and the termination of Israel’s campaign of mass extermination directed at the Palestinian population in Gaza and the West Bank.

The event, hosted by 13 American institutions such as the US Palestinian Council, took place with the support of Reverend Jesse Jackson. It attracted a large audience, both online and in person, with thousands of people attending. The event included speeches from several members of Congress.

Source: Wafa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Wafa: Israel’s war on Gaza violates international law, UN expert says

rahman samadreza

Gaza: UAE pledges $10M for health sector

leila yazdani

Al-Jazeera: EU’s Parliament adopts resolution calling for permanent cease-fire in Gaza

leila yazdani

Palestinian official: At least $15 billion needed to re-build Gaza housing

leila yazdani

UN: Everyone is hungry in Gaza

leila yazdani

UK’s FM: We don’t want Gaza war to go on for a long moment

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.