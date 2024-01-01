UN chief: New laws strip Afghan women of all their rights-freedoms

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s new laws “strip Afghan women and girls of their rights and freedoms across the board, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned.

Speaking on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Guterres said there was “a deep crisis of gender-based discrimination and oppression” against women in Afghanistan.

“Afghan women and girls are largely confined to their homes, with no freedom of movement and almost no access to education or work,” said the UN chief.

Stating that Afghan women also suffer high rates of violence, honor killings, and rising maternal mortality, he said many feel “unsafe, isolated and powerless.”

Sources: Ariana News

