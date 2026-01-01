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Afghanistan: Girl street vendors in Kabul are silent victims of harassment

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Shafaqna English- Several residents of Kabul have voiced worries about the harassment of girl vendors and beggars by certain individuals. They report that shopkeepers, car washers, cart pushers, drivers, and young men often insult and make sexual remarks towards these girls, undermining their dignity and safety. Many families, suffering from severe economic hardship, send their daughters to work or beg in public, often unaware of the dangers and harassment they may encounter. The former head of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) notes that a lack of legal protections and effective mechanisms leaves victims without a safe way to report abuse. Meanwhile, the offenders continue their actions with impunity.

Sources:  Hasht Subh Daily 

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