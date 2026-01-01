UK: Islamophobic attacks are on the rise on public transport

Shafaqna English- New data obtained by the Guardian revealed that Islamophobic attacks in UK are on the rise on public transport.

A freedom of information request showed that racial hate crimes recorded by British Transport Police across England, Wales and Scotland grew from 2,827 cases in 2019-2020 to 3,258 in 2024-25.

The environment of public transport “creates a particular dynamic where aggressors are often emboldened by alcohol, can isolate their targets and then exit at the next stop,” The Guardian reported.

Hate crimes of a religious nature climbed from 343 cases in 2019-20 to 419 in 2023-24.

